Injured Ngidi, Duminy out of ODI squad

Batsman JP Duminy and fast bowler Lungi Ngidi have not recovered from injuries in time to be considered for selection to the Proteas ODI squad to take on Pakistan in a fivematch series starting next week in Port Elizabeth.

But the Cricket South Africa (CSA) selectors have called up 29-year old Lions batsman Rassie van der Dussen as the new cap and also recalled Cobras fast bowler Dane Paterson and premier batsman Hashim Amla in the 14-man squad to be revised for the remaining three matches.

Van der Dussen played two T20s for SA against Zimbabwe in 2018 and he is likely to earn his first ODI cap during the series against Pakistan.

Paterson has not played for the Proteas in this format since his debut against Bangladesh in 2017, while Amla missed the recent series in Australia towards the end of 2018 through injury.

They make a welcome return to this squad that offers a number of World Cup clues.

“We need to look at all the options available to us as we get closer to selecting our final squad for this year’s World Cup‚” CSA convener of selectors Linda Zondi said.

“Rassie and Dane are two players who have been knocking strongly on the door in all formats.”

The selectors have omitted Farhaan Behardien‚ Aiden Markram and Chris Morris from the squad for the first two matches, but Zondi said they might be considered for the remainder of the series.

He added that the World Cup door had not been slammed shut in their faces.

“Those players who went to Australia and have not been selected for the first two matches – Farhaan Behardien‚ Aiden Markram and Chris Morris – are by no means out of the picture and they may well get further opportunities in the second half of the series.

“We are very happy with the way in which our Vision 2019 is taking shape,” Zondi said.

“The series against Pakistan could not have come at a better time as they will provide a very stern test for the Proteas under conditions very similar to what we will experience at the World Cup.”