Steve Komphela is heading back to Bloemfontein Celtic this Sunday just weeks after leaving the club with a scathing indictment of their modus operandi.

Komphela returns to the Molemela Stadium to take up his place on the opposing bench in charge of his new club Lamontville Golden Arrows in the Absa premiership clash between the two teams.

It will be only his second game in charge – after making a winning start to his managerial debut on Sunday when they beat Maritzburg United 2-0 in Durban – and the 51-year-told coach says it will be an emotional afternoon.

It is expected that Komphela‚ who took the cash-strapped club up among the front runners in the PSL standings during his brief tenure in charge despite numerous obstacles‚ will receive a warm welcome from Celtic’s fans.

But there is every chance that there could be hardly anyone there to greet him.

Celtic supporters are reportedly planning a boycott of the game to protest the on-going malaise at the club‚ highlighted by incidents in Komphela’s resignation letter‚ which was leaked to the media and detailed numerous embarrassing foibles at the Free State club.

Komphela said he would seek to try and be as professional as possible despite all the acrimony around his departure.

“They have the best supporters in the country‚” he said.

But he is also looking forward to pitting his wits against former assistants John Maduka and Lehlohonolo Seema‚ who are now in charge at Celtic

“In terms of their profile I think I can anticipate 100% how they will play but‚ of course‚ just how the players execute the instructions is out of the coach’s hands. “

- TimesLIVE