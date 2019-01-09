Warriors Cubs pair make SA U19 tour

Taking a massive step towards representing the SA U19 team at the 2020 World Cup to be staged in South Africa, Warriors Cubs stars Nonelela Yikha and Luke Beaufort were selected for the SA U19 team’s tour of India in February and March.

Hudson Park High School’s Yikha and Grey High’s Beaufort impressed during the recent Coca-Cola Khaya Majola week for Border and Eastern Province respectively, which saw Yikha named in the SA Schools team for the tournament and both players make the Warriors Cubs side.

They then took that form into the Cubs week and impressed the watching SA U19 selectors enough to see them picked alongside a number of fellow uncapped players, including new SA U19 captain Matthew Montgomery from the Dolphins.

At the Cubs week it was Yikha’s superb bowling effort that stood out as he was named bowler of the tournament after picking up the most wickets, 12 scalps across five games.

His performances included 4/33 against the Knights, 3/17 including six maidens against the Titans, 3/29 against the Dolphins and 2/32 against the Lions, with his only blank coming against the Cobras.

Yikha is also a solid middle-to-lower order batsman

For Beaufort, it was his batting exploits that saw him get the nod.

He began the Cubs week in style, cracking a century in the first game against the Knights, falling soon after reaching the mark for 103.

He followed that up by top scoring in the next match too with 49, helping the Warriors Cubs easily chase down a low score against the Titans Cubs.

He then slipped up against the Cobras and Lions, and only faced three balls against the Dolphins in scoring 12 runs, but had already shown enough to impress the selectors.

The two will now hope to get a good chance to show what they can do against the Indian U19 team, with the tour set to feature two four-day Youth Test matches and four Youth one-day internationals.

The tour will take place from February 16 to March 12. – Cricket South Africa