Bay athlete set to join dream team
Bay road running star Ntombesintu Mfunzi has cracked the nod for the 2019 Nedbank Green Dream team alongside athletes from around the world.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.