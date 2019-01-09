Banyana's Kgatlana, Ellis collect Caf awards

Banyana Banyana star Thembi Kgatlana won Women's Player of the Year and Goal of the Year, while coach Desiree Ellis won Coach of the Year at the Caf Awards in Dakar, Senegal on Tuesday night.

Banyana's 22-year-old emerging global superstar Kgatlana top scored for losing finalists South Africa at the African Women Cup of Nations (Awcon) in Ghana with five goals.

She beat off the challenges from the Nigerian duo of Asisat Oshoala and Francisca Ordega for Player of the Year.

Egypt and Liverpool star Mohamed Salah, as expected, won Men's Player of the Year.

Banyana – who won the Cosafa Cup and were losing finalists on penalties against now 11-time winners Nigeria in the Awcon in 2018, qualifying for this year's World Cup in France – were the big winners on the night with three Confederation of African Football (Caf) awards.