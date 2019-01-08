New Chippa CEO sets high targets

“My aim is for the team to play one cup final match,” the former Baroka chief executive said.

Mammila’s appointed was officially announced by the club on Monday. He takes over from Peter Koutroulis, who parted ways with the team early last month.

Former investigating officer Mammila started his duties at the Chilli Boys on Tuesday a day which he says was just about observing.

Mammila spent five years with Bakgaga ever since their first season in the National First Division in 2013.

“It is not easy leaving your home town and your brothers, but at the end of the day we don’t have the same dreams. I have my own personal dreams that I need to achieve.

“I think am capable of doing things right. I have learnt and I have copied other people, so it's just for me to cut and paste,” he said.

“I have been talking to Chippa for some time. It was his wish to have had me from last season or two seasons ago already, but God plans his things for the right time and I feel it was the right time now.

“There is a lot of good things about this team and people are not taking note of it. So, surely who does not want to be in a winning team?

“I am one person who likes beautiful and nice things. A good life. I saw a good life here. I just have to carry on the legacy that they have built and the good brand they have.

“I am not coming here with anything I am just coming here to share the little knowledge that I have with what they have.”