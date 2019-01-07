Faf banned for slow over rate
The team will also now need a new captain for the third Test starting at the Wanderers on Friday. Both Aiden Markram and Hashim Amla have captaincy experience but they each ended the Test nursing injuries.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.