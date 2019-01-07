Disappointment for Kings’ owners
It is clear that if the Kings are to be transformed into a competitive unit, the consortium must embark on a player recruitment programme.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.