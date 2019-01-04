Edinburgh to rest skipper for clash against the Kings
In-form Edinburgh will rest key frontline players including skipper Stuart McInally when they face the struggling Isuzu Southern Kings at Murrayfield on Saturday.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.