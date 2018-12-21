“We took our time searching for the new coach‚ we made sure we chose the right man for the job‚” Stars general manager Rantsi Mokoena said.

“The coach brings vast experience to our league having coached the Rollers who recently, for the very first time in their history‚ qualified for the Champions League.

“He is a strong believer [in] youth players. What I also like about the coach is that, when he was introduced to the players, he knew their names.”

Stars won the Nedbank Cup last season after beating Maritzburg United in the final, while still under Eymael.

Meanwhile, AmaZulu FC supporters have given their Argentinean-born striker Tade Emiliano a new nickname – he is now known as “Nkathazo”.

The club took to social media last week to ask supporters to come up with nicknames for the South American, who has become a fan favourite after scoring five league goals for Usuthu in his debut season.

Fan Siyabonga Shezi won the contest after coming up with the name Nkathazo‚ meaning one who’s troublesome to others.

AmaZulu host neighbours Lamontville Golden Arrows in the KwaZulu-Natal derby at the King Zwelithini Stadium in Durban on Saturday and Emiliano is expected to add a goal or two to his tally.

Overseas, Percy Tau grabbed another goal as his Belgian second-tier side Royal Union St Gilloise continued their dream run in the Belgian Cup with a penalty shootout victory over runaway top-flight leaders Genk on Wednesday.

Union are now into the semifinals for the first time in 50 years as Tau grabbed his fourth goal in the cup‚ had an assist for his side in their other strike in the 2-2 draw‚ and then rifled home his penalty in the shootout as they claimed a 4-3 success.

There was more joy for Tau’s national teammate Lebo Mothiba‚ who scored a penalty in the shootout for French Ligue 1 side Strasbourg as they ousted Marseille from the French League Cup.- TimesLIVE