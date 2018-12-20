Swimmers tackle Port Alfred river race

Social swimmers will have one last chance to dip their toes into some friendly competition when the Flying Fish Swim is hosted at Kenton-On-Sea next week.

Swam on the Kariega River, the five-kilometer race will see swimmers of all ages and levels take to the water for a fun race focused on completion rather than how fast you can complete it.

Scheduled for the December 29, the race was founded in 2014 when a quartet of friends, Julian Dovey, Royce Long, John Francis, and Craig Lowe swam with the tide to a local pub named Horns Up, covering the race distance of 5km.

Since that first swim, the event has seen considerable growth in its ranks as it grew from just four competitors in its first year, to 37 a year later, 83 in 2016, with a total of 113 entrants signing up for the race last year.

This year will be no different with hordes of holidaymakers urged to sign up and be part of some fun in the sun.

For the race, swimmers will receive a silicone swim cap as well as a finishers medal on completion of the race in addition to plenty of lucky draw prizes including a top of the range Blu Smooth wetsuit.