Banyana Banyana’s preparations for next year’s Fifa Women’s World Cup will step up a gear when they participate in the Cyprus Women’s Cup in February.

Coach Desiree Ellis’s charges have been drawn in Group A together with Czech Republic‚ Finland and Korea DPR.

The Cyprus tournament brings to seven the number of international matches‚ including Sweden‚ the Netherlands and USA‚ that Banyana are scheduled to play before the World Cup in France next year.

Reacting to the news‚ Ellis said playing against top quality opposition will give their World Cup preparations impetus.

“Everyone says we are in a tough group at the World Cup‚ which is true‚ but then again no-one said it can’t be done.

“The players‚ as well as the technical team‚ will gain invaluable experience with the matches lined up for our preparation‚” she said.

“What more can we ask for. “I am just in awe of the programme we have in front of us.

“What we are looking at are confirmed seven world-class preparation matches against top-class opposition.

“This is exactly in line with how things will be like at the World Cup.

“Depending on how we fare at the Cyprus Cup‚ we may just add another match.

“USA‚ Netherlands and Sweden are in the top 10 in terms of world rankings‚ then you have Korea, which will give us a taste of what to expect in France when we face China.

“The others will give an indication of what Spain and Germany have to offer at the World Cup.

“This is just what the doctor ordered in terms of good preparation‚ which needs to be followed by perfect execution at the tournament.

“I am looking forward to the new year with great anticipation and full of hope.”

Banyana start the new year with a clash against Sweden in a practice match behind closed doors on January 17‚ followed by an international friendly against the Netherlands two days later in the inaugural Winnie-Madikizela Mandela Challenge at the Cape Town Stadium.

Sweden will return for a full international on January 22 and, after a short break‚ Banyana will travel to Europe for the Cyprus Women’s Cup in February.–TimesLIVE