Cape Town triathlete loves Bay

Cape Town’s Kelly Vroon stole the show as she crossed the line to win the second instalment of the Summer Triathlon Series at Pollok Beach on Wednesday.

Coming off the back of a third-place finish in the first round of the series on Sunday, Vroon showed excellent powers of control to take the win in a time of 1 hr, 19 mins and 48 secs. She was followed home by Christine Coppinger (1:20.36) in second and Lara Truter in third with a time of 1:20.44.

On the men’s side, Keegan Cooke got back to winning ways as he claimed the second round in a time of 59.08, with Jean-Pierre Weiderman in second with a 1:04.33 and Divan du Plooy (1:04.43) in third.

In the race, which is a part of the Molo Festival of Triathlon initiative and fuelled by Caltex, over 70 competitors took to the start line across the four race disciplines.

Vroon, who is on holiday with family and will return home this week, said conditions were almost perfect for racing, besides the wind which added an extra challenge to the race.

“The race was really good. I came out of the swim first . . . was a bit choppy at the back but I had a nice group of boys to swim with. I found the cycle quite tough going out to the first 5km beacon because of the wind.

“One of the girls passed me on the bike, so I knew I would have to make it up on the run, which I did. The run course along the beach is so beautiful and I really pushed hard to get the win,” Vroon said.

Racing in a triathlon race for only the fourth time, and her first in the Bay, Vroon said she enjoyed competing in the Bay because of the friendliness of the people in addition to the beauty of the surrounds.