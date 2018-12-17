Champions League doubts for Bucs

Orlando Pirates’ qualification to the money-spinning group phase of the Caf Champions League is hanging by a thread after they were held to a surprise 0-0 draw by little-known Namibian outfit African Stars in the first leg of the second round of Africa’s premier club competition.

The Buccaneers created all the big openings in this encounter to take a healthy lead to Windhoek next weekend, but woeful finishing, accompanied by some good saves made by Stars gloveman Ratanda Mbazuvara, saw the two teams leaving all to play for in the second leg.

With many South Africans having already started their holiday break, this match turned out poorly attended at the Soweto venue this year.

Only about 10,000 die-hard Bucs fans heeded coach Milutin Sredojevic’s call to come and offer support to his men, who have struggled with consistency at home this season.

Looking back at this match, Sredojevic will count a number of good chances his players wasted, with the best two coming one in each half.

“I am satisfied that we did not concede a goal, but absolutely not satisfied with the result of a match we should have won comfortably,” Serbian-born Sredojevic said.

“It will not be easy in Namibia because we must play on an artificial surface, which is a rare experience for us, but I am convinced Pirates will qualify for the group stage.”

Linda Mntambo shot wide after connecting well with Justin Shonga’s well-worked free kick in the 21st minute.

Shonga himself headed wide with no-one closing him when he received a cross from Vincent Pule at the start of the second stanza.