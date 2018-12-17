Botha praises fighting spirit

Eastern Province coach Piet Botha said the belief in the team is what carried them to a 64-run victory over KwaZulu-Natal Coastal in the CSA One Day Challenge at the weekend.

Botha was full of praise for his teams fighting spirit in the match at Kingsmead, which saw them defend a relatively low score by their standards, having made 200 all out inside their allotted 50 overs.

The visitors showed determination as they defended the low score, bowling the KZN Coastal side out for just 134, thanks to an impressive bowling display by seamer Kelly Smuts, who picked up five wickets for 34 runs in his 10 overs.

“We started off well with a good partnership with Eddie Moore (61) and Matthew Breetzke (51) which set us on our way nicely, but ran into a bit of trouble in the middle order when the spinners came on so we couldn’t capitalise on the good start we had,” he said.

“Being bowled out for 200 in 45 overs was not ideal for us based on the start we had, so we needed to bowl well. We needed early wickets which we got thanks to Glenton Stuurman and Kelly Smuts in particular.

“So we kept them under pressure throughout the innings. We bowled and fielded very well. In the end, it was not the most convincing score from us, but we still managed to win and claim the bonus point, so it shows the character of the team and shows that they are desperate to win,” Botha remarked.

Botha said the energy the team brought to the field was felt by the opposition and he admits it was key for the team to keep playing positive cricket and fight for every run.