If all goes well‚ the name Lutho Sipamla will be synonymous with SA cricket for many years to come.

The 20-year-old Eastern Province fast bowler was plucked out of relative obscurity to take the Mzansi Super League centre stage with the Tshwane Spartans and impressed many, including former Proteas captain AB de Villiers.

“I am very impressed with him‚ I think he has all the credentials to become a serious fast bowler for South Africa in the future‚” De Villiers said.

But De Villiers also urged the public not to put too much pressure on the highly talented youngster from Port Elizabeth because he still has a long way to go in his development.

Sipamla took an impressive 16 wickets in the 10 matches he played with best figures of 3/19.