Strong teamwork helps Bay side outplay Free State in final

The Madibaz B cricket team relied on a committed team effort to win their section in the University Sport South Africa tournament in the Western Cape last week.

Comprising players mainly from the George campus, the Nelson Mandela University side triumphed against Free State University in the pool B final in Stellenbosch on Friday.

The Madibaz sports manager in George, Hugo Loubser, said their success had boiled down to everyone contributing at some stage. Although Hanno Kotze led the way with the bat to be named the batsman of the tournament, Loubser said the team effort was the common thread in their success.

“The fact that in four of the games we had four different players winning the man of the match award is an indication of how everyone made a contribution,” he said.

“During the week the wickets were shared among all the bowlers and at any one time we could call on at least seven or eight bowlers to share the responsibility.”

Before the tournament, Loubser said Madibaz B had set their sights on at least making the semifinals of their section.

They surpassed their initial goal, with the players showing great determination to defeat the Bloemfontein outfit by two wickets in the pool decider.

After losing the toss and being sent in to bat, the Free Staters were stunned by Lyall Petersen’s 4/24 to be shot out for 128 in 37.1 overs.

he match had been reduced to 47 overs a side because of rain.

In their response, Madibaz slipped to 109/8, but an unbeaten 46 from Travis Ackermann took them across the line in the 44th over.

“It was not an easy pitch to bat on and we kept losing two wickets at a time. Their attack did make life difficult for our batsmen,” Loubser said.