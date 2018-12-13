Chippa aim for maximum points against Polokwane

Striker Rhulani Manzini, who made his second start of the season for Chippa against Cape Town City on Tuesday, said the players are looking forward to Friday's encounter.

“We are ready for Friday night’s game,” Manzini said.

“The mood in the camp is good, the coach (Joel Masutha) has brought about confidence in the players. He has instructed us to play without fear and he has boosted our confidence going forward as we try get maximum points on Friday.

“He's a coach who believes in us, he gives us confidence every time to not be afraid of making mistakes. So, I think we are really pushing very hard.

“We are ready and we are willing to do anything to move up from the bottom of the log,” he said.

The former AmaZulu player, who returned the Chippa at the start of the season, on Tuesday scored his first goal for the side since his comeback.

“It felt good to score that equaliser against Cape Town City. It was my second start of the season and it felt great to score again.

“It also lifted my confidence and I am hoping to score more goals this season.”

Manzini is aware their fixture against the Rise and Shine will not be an easy one. However, he added that is of utmost importance to win on Friday, not only to make their fans happy, but to move away from the danger zone.

The Limpopo side are fourth on the log with 22 points from 14 games.

After playing to a 2-2 draw against Highlands Park on Tuesday, City will bring their A-game on Friday in an attempt to maintain their position on the log.

“We know Polokwane will also be looking to score points, but we are playing at home and we are confident that we are going to win on Friday,” Manzini said.