Golden boot Masixole Banda stands tall in PRO14

Standing tall in the face of adversity will ensure versatile Masixole Banda becomes a marked man in the second half of the Guinness PRO14 season.

Despite his team’s lowly log position, the inventive Banda caught the eye with his golden boot and his eye for a gap.

With his team now on a mid-season break, the elusive Banda can look back on his team’s opening 10 matches with a measure of personal satisfaction.

A vital cog in the Kings works, Banda has played fullback and flyhalf when required, and proved to be a points machine for the struggling team.

Banda is fourth of the list of top PRO14 kickers and his tally of 60 points comprises 21 conversions and six penalties.

Connacht’s Jack Carty and Sam Davies (Ospreys) top the charts with 75 points. Edinburgh flyhalf Simon Hickey fills third place with 68 points at the halfway mark in the tournament.

Although Banda was on the losing side against the Scarlets in round five of the competition in September, Banda still stole the show against the Welsh outfit.