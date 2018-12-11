Kings set to return to NMB Stadium

“I must say the university was very good to us and it will always be an alternative venue.”

Asked if he was positive about the finality being reached on the tenant agreement, Rademan said: “We will go back. It is just a matter of time and that will be the base of the Kings. But we also want to take the games to other stadiums like the Wolfson Stadium in Kwazakhele.

"We may also take a game to the people and there may be a fixture in East London. There are also other ideas that we are busy with that are in the planning stages.

"The city and the mayor are still busy with the tenant agreement.”

The Kings train at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium B field and their administrative staff are also housed there.

The Kings host their first home game in 2019 against the Cheetahs on January 19.

So far, the Kings have won only one of their opening 10 matches, and the games have been poorly attended.

Their biggest crowd of the season was 5,063 fans who attended the home game against Ulster on September 16 at the NMB Stadium.

The attendance figures for their other games at the Madibaz Stadium were: versus Glasgow (3,160), Scarlets (2,473), Leinster (1,142), Connacht (3,207) and Benetton (1,459).

When the Kings return to NMB Stadium, they will expect bigger crowds because the venue is more accessible.