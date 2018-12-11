Christopher Reid dreams of return to international stage

Former Port Elizabeth swimmer Christopher Reid is aiming to get back to his best as he looks to gain a spot on the South Africa team for next year.

Reid, who is based in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, competed at the recent United States of America Swimming Winter Nationals where he bagged two gold medals.

The 22-year-old came first in both the 100 metre backstroke in a time of 53.95 and 200m individual medley (2:02.18) which will boost his preparation in trying make the 2020 South African Olympic squad.

Speaking about his achievements, the 2016 SA Olympian said the meeting in Greensboro, North Carolina was his first race meeting back since April.

“I had no expectations going into the meet. I took a bit of a rest prior to the meet and this competition was a marker for me to see how my training has gone so far.

“I had travelled a lot the day before the competition, and on the first day, I swam exceptionally well and managed to win the 200m IM in a personal best time.

“The next day I swam the 100m backstroke, where I managed to beat a great swimmer in US Olympian in Jacob Pebley, that was incredibly fun too because the field was quite strong.

“I was able to go under 54 seconds in that race for the first time since the Rio Olympics, which was only a shade off my personal best in the event, so I’ll take it, that is progress from where I was,” the Alabama Crimson Tide swimmer explained.