Basketball, music series hits Bay

The annual Summer Basketball and Entertainment Series is set to return for its 23rd consecutive edition at Kings Beach on Sunday.

The series is aimed at providing the best line up of entertainment through sport, arts music and DJ performances during festive season.

It has gained popularity at Kings Beach and in township areas in Nelson Mandela Bay through the years of its existence.

Basketball and festive entertainment enthusiasts can look forward to some exciting action and live music featuring some of the Bay's top basketball teams as well as up-and-coming local artists and DJs.

Program founder and coordinator Sibongile Fondini said the annual event is driven by passion.

"This is a unique concept within which we provide entertainment for the visitors and residents of the Bay and most importantly to drive a strong and positive message of responsible enjoyment during the period of the festive season particularly among youth", Fondini said.

“Only the top four basketball teams from the Metro will be taking part in the series by invitation only. Besides basketball we will also have a netball, body-building and soccer five-a-side exhibition.”

Because of inadequate financial backing, the program will only deliver three events instead of its traditional nine, which would have ran across the entire Summer Season at different venues, including various township areas until the end of January 2019.

Fondini said he was grateful to Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality SRAC department for the support they give.

"We always go the extra mile every year regardless of any challenges confronting us and always rise above them to deliver a successful program.

“Therefore we are pleased that the program is going ahead and look forward to promoting sport and creating a significant platform for aspiring local artists to showcase their talents," he said.

The first event will be held at the basketball court situated next to Kings Beach Surf Lifesaving Club from 2.30pm until 8.30pm on Sunday.