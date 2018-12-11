All or nothing for NMB Giants

It is a case of all or nothing for Nelson Mandela Bay Giants when they clash with the Rocks in their final Mzansi Super League group match in Paarl on Wednesday (2pm).

The equation for the Giants is a simple one: win and they progress to the second and third place eliminator, lose and they will be knocked out of the competition.

That is the stark reality facing Jon-Jon Smuts’ team but the star allrounder says they are up for the challenge .

The side has not played their best cricket in recent matches and have not won in their last three games. To be fair though, sandwiched between two losses was the abandoned match against the Durban Heat where they were in a strong position at 121 for two after 13.3 overs until rain had the final say at Kingsmead.

“Yes, we have not played our best cricket yet but we still in a good position. Rain hasn’t helped us either. But for us, we have to win on Wednesday against Paarl,” Smuts said.