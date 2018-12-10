Victory on the bounce for Sibanye

Sibanye scored their second consecutive victory in the ABC Motsepe League after beating Swartkops Valley United Brothers 2-0 in a Bay derby at NU 2 Motherwell Stadium on Saturday.

The win follows a 3-0 triumph against Bizana Pondo Chiefs in their previous match.

The Port Elizabeth soccer side kicked off their league campaign on a slow note but quickly gained momentum and got the ball rolling.

After struggling to get a win in their first three games, Sibanye recorded their first full points against Birmingham City and soon after went on four matches unbeaten.

However, their good run was put to an end by Peace Makers.

Now that they are back to their winning ways, Sibanye have moved up to fourth place on the log with 22 points from 12 games.

They are just four points behind log leaders Tornado. Sibanye will be hoping to extend their winning ways when they play Highbury in another Bay derby on Friday.

Meanwhile, PE Stars’ 1-1 draw against Mthatha Bucks has saw the side drop two places down the log to sixth spot.

Stars have acquired 20 points from 12 matches with five wins, three draws and four defeats.

Peace Makers bounced back from their 3-1 setback to Yakha United to beat The Guys 3-0 on Saturday.

ResultsSubs 0 Sibanye 2, Future Tigers 0 Butterworth 1, Peace Makers 3 The Guys 0, Bizana Pondo Chiefs 1 Yakha United 0, Mthatha Bucks 1 PE Stars 1, Tornado 2 Bush Bucks 0, Amavarara 2 Highbury 1, Birmingham City 3 Matta Milan 0.