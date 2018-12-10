EP ready for Kingsmead showdown

“We must take each session on its own and try to win as many sessions as we can in the game, play every ball on merit, build partnerships and in the bowling department, take wickets and just to be as competitive as possible,” he said.

The cross-pool fixture will see EP take on the coastal side, who are currently languishing at the foot end of Pool B. However, Botha said they were wary about taking the hosts lightly.

“They could also have one or two players who are not participating in the Mzansi Super League, so we are expecting them to field a strong team.

"They also have a couple of fast bowlers who have been consistently doing well. So they are a very competitive team who did quite well last season, so we expecting a good game,” he said.

With the game originally scheduled to be contested at Chatsworth Oval, Botha said on Monday the match will now be played at Kingsmead.