Chippa United have received a significant windfall from FIFA as the only Premier Soccer League club to send a player to the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Nigerian goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi was part of the Super Eagles squad that exited in the first round and even though he did not get any playing time‚ Chippa will be paid US$237‚720 (approximately R3.3-million) just for having him there.

It is part of an amount of US$209-million (approx. R2.9-billion) that is to be paid out to 416 clubs from 63 member associations who had players at the finals in Russia‚ which represents an almost 200% increase on 2014.