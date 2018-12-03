Late surge not enough for Kings victory
Fundamental errors proved costly for the Isuzu Southern Kings when they slipped to a narrow 22-19 Guinness PRO14 defeat against Benetton Treviso, Kings head coach Deon Davids said.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.