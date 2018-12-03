In-form Hendricks puts Giants bowlers to sword
Reeza Hendricks clubbed a superb hundred as the Jozi Stars beat the Nelson Mandela Bay Giants by 81 runs in their Mzansi Super League cricket match at St George’s Park in Port Elizabeth on Sunday.
