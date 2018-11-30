Giants go for magic double
Giants captain Jon-Jon Smuts said Wednesday’s rained-out game against the Blitz was not ideal but the team had quickly started focusing on the next game.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.