Tinkler must tailor a Chilli Boys triumph
Chippa are now 12th on the log with 10 points from 11 matches. The team have another shot at bagging three points this week when they host Amazulu at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Friday.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.