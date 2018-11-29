Sport

Benetton’s big boys a worry for Kings, says Tango

By George Byron - 29 November 2018

Tango Balekile is expected to be promoted to the starting line for the clash at the Madibaz Stadium in Port Elizabeth afte rAlandre van Rooyen sustained a concussion.

This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.

Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

NMB Giants geared up to blitz Cape Town
PE man's dog attack nightmare won’t end

Most Read

X