Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis has hailed a true team effort as the country celebrates a first-ever qualification for the Fifa Women’s World Cup following their semifinal victory over Mali in the Africa Women Cup of Nations on Tuesday.

Banyana triumphed 2-0 to advance to a final meeting with Nigeria on Saturday and a chance to claim a first-ever continental title.

This would add a second dose of history to what has already been a long-awaited qualification for the global showpiece in France in 2019.

“Everyone was magnificent‚ the players‚ the staff‚ the technical team‚ people who don’t usually get a mention. Each and every one has played their part‚” a beaming Ellis said.

“At the beginning of the tournament we said we needed to win the first game [against Nigeria].

“We believed we could and the players were magnificent in that game. They haven’t stopped being magnificent.

“They go out and do the recovery‚ come in and train‚ sit through the analysis‚ whether it is one versus one‚ group work or showing them the opposition.

“They have stuck to the game plan and stayed true to what we do‚ which is putting the ball on the ground. It is a wonderful victory for everyone in women’s football.”

It is a personal triumph for Ellis‚ formerly captain of Banyana, who has managed to achieve something a succession of former coaches could not.

“It’s difficult to describe‚ if people could see my smile covers my whole face.

“It is a victory for the whole of SA‚ for the wonderful support they have given us throughout this tournament‚ the tweets and good luck messages‚” she said. “It’s for the coaches that have been here before‚ they have put a part into the team.

“And for players that are not here but have been part of the team through the year as well.”