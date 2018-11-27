Salute to ‘Shorty’, the man who brought us world title
Kwazakhele mixed martial arts maestro is toast of Bay
Born and bred in Kwazakhele, where he still lives with his parents and young child, Mixed martial arts fighter Luthando Biko is now the toast of his community and Nelson Mandela Bay.
