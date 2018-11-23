Aspen marathon draws big field

The Aspen Pharmacare PE City Marathon and Relay EMS 10km events next Saturday are expected to attract a record entry.

“We are expecting more than 1,000 participants in the marathon and around 500 in the 10km,” Crusaders chair Shaun Roberts said.

“The race has grown over the years and we have had to change the venue for the third time.

“The first race, known as the Bonita Marathon, [later the Parmalat Marathon] and organised by Charlo Athletic Club, started and ended at Kings Beach.

“The race was very popular and on a few occasions was run as the SA Marathon Championships.

“Increasing numbers [which caused traffic congestion] saw the venue change to the Lorraine Primary School.

“Aspen Pharmacare became the title sponsors in 2007 and the race moved to its current venue at the NG Church in Marne Avenue, Lorraine, six years ago.” The course is fast and flat and has attracted runners from across the country

The biggest success story is Caroline Wostmann, who won the women’s category in 2014 and went on to win the Comrades Marathon.

Defending women’s champion Melanie van Rooyen first won the race in 2013 and is expected to compete next week.

In the men’s category, Melikhaya Kepe will be hoping to win the race for the third successive year.

Online entries at a discounted rate and pre-entries at sport shops close on Wednesday.

The entry fee is R160 for the marathon and R50 for the 10km.

“We have once again initiated a charity drive, with Animal Welfare, Aurora Special Care Centre and the Adopt a School Foundation being the beneficiaries.

“We are encouraging businesses and individuals to support these,” Roberts said.

Inquiries: Shaun Roberts (082-711 1314) or Charles Rennie (078-098 6384).