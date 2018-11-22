Sport

Kings look to wing it against Irish

By George Byron - 22 November 2018

Booi says the Kings are determined to add to their tally of 23 tries this season when they play at the Madibaz Stadium in Port Elizabeth.

This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.

Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

NMB Giants geared up to blitz Cape Town
PE man's dog attack nightmare won’t end

Most Read

X