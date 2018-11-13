St Andrew’s winning run

St Andrew’s have produced some good performances on the cricket field in recent weeks, following a win over Graeme College with a hardearned victory against Pearson at the weekend.

Playing at Pearson, the Andreans battled against their hosts’ spinners after being well placed on 95/2 after 25 overs.

That was when Pearson legspinner Josh Honey bowled a superb spell to pick up five wickets for 45 runs in his 10 overs.

Dylan Wilson made a mature 44 off 56 balls to ensure St Andrew’s posted a total of 188, giving their bowlers something to work with.

Pearson got off to a slow but steady start.

David Christie made a threatening 40 off 64 balls, but St Andrew’s spinners Nicholas Frances and Chris Poole created pressure in the middle of the innings, reducing Pearson to 104/6 after 32 overs.

Off-spinner Frances was superb in producing figures of 4/26 in 10 overs.

After a tightly contested game, Pearson were dismissed for 146 in the 44th over to give the visitors victory by 42 runs.

● On the St Andrew’s Lower field on November 3, St Andrew’s had a terrific duel with Grahamstown rivals Graeme College, eventually winning by eight wickets.

The Graeme batsmen, led by Eastern Province opener Bavuyise Manyakanyaka, got their innings off to a rollicking start.

St Andrew’s battled hard to stem the flow of runs and Graeme continued with their momentum on the superb lower field surface.

Manyakanyaka top-scored for his team in his 100th match with a fluent 62.

EP all-rounder Mark Amm (46) added the finishing touches and Graeme posted a competitive total of 244.

Poole bowled a neat spell of 2/34 in his 10 overs and Miles Danckwerts helped steady the innings with his effective spell of 4/49.

Graeme and EP left-arm swing bowler Siphesihle Madlongolwana bowled superbly upfront, troubling the St Andrew’s batsmen, to pick up two key wickets.

Graeme were on top when James Mullins and Callum Francis got together with St Andrew’s on 37/2 after eight overs.

Mullins batted fluently upfront, but also maintained his discipline into the start of the partnership with Francis as the lower field surface continued to favour the batsmen.

The pair gradually took control in a high-quality 208run partnership to secure the victory for St Andrew’s by eight wickets.

Mullins’s 102 not out came off 110 balls and Francis’s 101 was scored off 95 balls.