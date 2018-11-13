Sport

Collegiate Junior in clean sweep

13 November 2018
Collegiate Junior’s Josie Turner returns a backhand during a match in the Jocelyn Marais Tennis Tournament, which was held in Graaff-Reinet recently
Image: Supplied

Collegiate Junior had an exciting win in the Jocelyn Marais Tennis Tournament, hosted by Matchpoint Tennis in GraaffReinet on November 2 to 4.

The girls’ section was made up of eight teams, with Collegiate emerging the winners when they defeated Willem Postma Primary School 9-7 in a well-contested final.

The girls’ schools which contested the tournament were Collegiate, Willem Postma, Stellenbosch, Union Prep, Matchpoint Academy, Sunridge, Volkskool and Stulting.

Collegiate enjoyed a clean sweep, opening with a 16-0 win over Matchpoint.

They then beat Stellenbosch 10-6 before defeating Union 13-3 to go into the final.

The team was made up of Erin Slater, Elizabeth Porter, Josie Turner and Githe Fourie.

