PSL to investigate mayhem at Loftus

Mamelodi Sundowns face possible punishment by the Premier Soccer League (PSL) after a fan in their colours attacked the Orlando Pirates bench during their emotionally charged encounter in Pretoria on Saturday.

The fan sneaked past security and went for Pirates assistant coach Rulani Mokwena before the halftime break and his actions led to both benches being involved in ugly scuffles that delayed the match for more than five minutes.

PSL spokesperson Lux September said they would speak to all the parties involved to find out exactly what happened.

“We condemn that incident in the strongest possible way because no fan should come anywhere near the bench.

“Even I never get close to the technical area because it is sacred and coaches must be given space to do their work.

“We will get all the information from the parties involved and issue a statement at a later stage.”

Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane said he had probably saved the life of the fan whose unfortunate actions had caused the commotion.

“I just saw a lot of people coming to me‚” Mosimane said of the pandemonium which ensued after the fan was manhandled by some of the security personnel.

“I saw a lot of black-and-white coming to me so‚ what I am going to do? I’m gonna run or be swallowed?

“I had to attack. So I attacked. I pushed back. What was I going to do?” Mosimane said after the match.

He went on to condemn the incident‚ saying that it should not have been allowed to happen.

“It should not happen‚” he said.

“The last time I saw people coming like that was when we won 6-0 here and I had to run for cover.

“So I thought it’s the same thing and I said what’s happening now.

“But I saw one yellow person with a lot of black-and-white and I said I cannot let the yellow be swallowed also.

“I must protect the yellow.

“It’s unfortunate I’m the nearest one and I had to protect the yellow because he was chased by so many black-and-white people.

“The poor guy was running and I thought let’s help this guy‚ you know. So I said this is just one guy.

“That guy if I didn’t go there he was going to be swallowed.

“Probably I saved his life.”