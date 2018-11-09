Sorry state of battling cricket club
Pleas for help fall on deaf ears
Daleview Cricket Club has made a heartfelt plea for assistance to help get the club, which is battling with rundown facilities, back to its former glory.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.