Going extra mile for cyclists and fans in big race in the Bay

Cyclists can expect to eat, sleep and race like a pro when taking part in the 2019 Herald Continental Cycle Tour.

Radisson Blu Hotel PE, official partner for the cycle tour, is perfectly located right across from the start/finish line of the road races at Pollok Beach.

From there cyclists will ride along some of the city’s most scenic routes.

The 106km coastal classic and 55km pursuit races take place on Sunday, February 24.

The two highly contested road races are preceded by the team relay challenge and junior cycle tour races, taking place on Saturday, February 23.

Radisson Blu Hotel PE General Manager Yashvir Jithoo said the tour is one of the most long-standing, prestigious sporting events hosted in Nelson Mandela Bay.

“Radisson Blu Hotel PE, as an international brand, looks forward to supporting and providing a warm Friendly City welcome to the travellers from out-of-town,” he said.

“This event is a great drawcard for the city, as it brings in national and international cyclists and visitors.”

The hotel offers an ideal stay for out-of-town cyclists and their travelling supporters, not only because of its location and proximity to the starting line, but also because of the hotel’s superior service and attention to detail.

“Our staff are there to take care of the guests and provide them with a great and memorable experience,” Jithoo said.

“We go the extra mile for cyclists staying at the hotel, providing bike racks, early breakfasts and many other smaller details.”

Jithoo said the hotel’s staff were aware that, looking beyond race day, the cyclists could consider the city for return leisure visits or weekend getaways throughout the year.

As official accommodation partners, Radisson Blu Hotel will offer preferential rates for cyclists and their supporters between February 18 and 28 2019.

A 25% saving on early bird entries is available until November 30. For more information, visit The Herald Continental Cycle Tour website.