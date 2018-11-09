Build-up begins for 10th Jaguar Simola Hillclimb
The 10th edition of SA’s premier motorsport and motoring lifestyle event, Knysna’s Jaguar Simola Hillclimb, will roar into life from May 2 to 5.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.