Take up the team cycling challenge

Grab a teammate and register now for the 2019 The Herald Continental Cycle Tour Team Relay Challenge.

The popular cycling event offers beginners and expert cyclists the opportunity to challenge themselves, their friends, family or workmates, to compete in the two-leg scenic race along Port Elizabeth’s beachfront.

Registration has opened for the third annual Team Relay Challenge, which will take place on Saturday February 23, from Pollok Beach in Summerstrand.

The challenge involves a 23km road race along Marine Drive and a 15km mountain bike relay through NMU’s nature reserve.

The participating teams will comprise two riders – one competing in the mountain bike race and the other in the road race.

All riders can look forward to a fun-filled day of camaraderie and friendly rivalry.

The Herald chief marketing officer Justin Peel said teams of all ages and fitness levels were invited to enter.

“The phenomenal atmosphere created is something to experience first-hand, the onroute camaraderie and fun is unique to this event.

“So, whether you’re entering to be competitive or to simply soak up the fun atmosphere, there’s something for every rider,” Peel said.

The defending 2018 Corporate Challenge winners, Steven Shirley and Ronnie Scheffer from Coimbra Cycles, will enter in the 2019 event.

“This is a great event because the distances are short.

“You race flat-out from the get-go, over a relatively short period of time,” Shirley said.

A portion of the proceeds will be allocated towards one of The Herald Continental Cycle Tour’s beneficiaries.

And in what has become a Herald tradition, the company will also enter a few teams in the corporate category.

The race village at Pollok Beach will offer great entertainment with a dedicated Kiddies Play Park, live entertainment, food trucks and a beer garden.

Cash prizes are up for grabs for the top three finishers – R5,000 for first position, R3,000 for second and R1,000 for third.

Riders can save 25% on their entries if they sign up for the early bird tickets, which will run until November 30.

For more information and to register visit: www.heraldcycletour.co.za