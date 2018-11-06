Sport

PE fans hail MMA champ

By Riaan Marais - 06 November 2018

Luthando “Shorty” Biko was crowned the organisation’s interim bantamweight champion Saturday night after a tough five-round battle with England’s Cal Ellenor, winning the clash via the judges’ decision.

This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.

Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Aunty Pat resigns, leaves DA and clears out her office
11 hours, 4 victims, 1 hell ride: Mapping the murder of Hannah Cornelius

Most Read

X