PSL clubs send condolences on passing of Roger Sikhakhane
Premier Soccer League (PSL) and National First Division (NFD) clubs were posting their condolences on social media on Saturday morning as news filtered through of the death of former Chippa United football coach Roger Sikhakhane.
Sikhakhane‚ coach of Pietermaritzburg-based Royal Eagles‚ died at 42 in a hospital in Empangeni in northern KwaZulu-Natal in the early hours of Saturday morning. He had been in hospital for three weeks‚ but his illness is not known.
Condolences were pouring in from football clubs‚ and from the PSL‚ on Saturday.
Eagles’ Pietermaritzburg PSL neighbours Maritzburg United said on Twitter: “Rest well‚ old friend.
“The Team of Choice has learnt of the passing of coach Roger Sikhakhane. A great servant to the beautiful game.
“We convey our heartfelt condolences. Thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends.
“May his soul rest in peace.”
Durban PSL team Lamontville Golden Arrows tweeted: “Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family and friends of Roger Sikhakhane on the news of his passing. May you find peace and solace in this time of need. From all of the Lamontville Golden Arrows family”.
AmaZulu’s general manager Lunga Sokhela was quoted as saying in a tweet by the Durban PSL club: “On behalf of the whole of the AmaZulu FC family and the football fraternity‚ we convey our deepest condolences to the Sikhakhane family and close friends.
“He has been a good friend of the club and in peace may he now rest.”
The PSL tweeted: “The Premier Soccer League would like to convey heartfelt condolences to the Sikhakhane family‚ Royal Eagles Football Club and the football fraternity at large.”
Sikhakhane also coached Chippa United in the PSL in various stints‚ and Thanda Royal Zulu in the NFD.
