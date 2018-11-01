Kings prepare for Leinster onslaught
When the Kings faced Leinster at the end of last season, the Irish powerhouses scored 10 tries as they romped to a one-sided 64-7 win at the RDS Arena in Dublin.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.