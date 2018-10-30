Young cricketers get to meet their heroes
Eight young cricketers from Bayview Primary School in Helenvale were lucky enough to spend some time with the Proteas during their series against Zimbabwe.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.