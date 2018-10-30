Tearing defences apart ‘excites me’
The Isuzu Southern Kings must improve their defensive play and their ability to stop mauls if they want to tame Guinness PRO14 champions Leinster on Sunday, Kings fullback Masixole Banda said.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.