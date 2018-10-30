Anke strikes gold in Egypt
Pearson High athlete is crowned world champ
Pearson High pupil Anke Serfontein reinforced her belief that she could do anything she put her mind to after she was crowned world champion at the Biathle/Triathle World Championships in Egypt at the weekend.
