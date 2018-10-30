Sport

Anke strikes gold in Egypt

Pearson High athlete is crowned world champ

By Amir Chetty - 30 October 2018

Pearson High pupil Anke Serfontein reinforced her belief that she could do anything she put her mind to after she was crowned world champion at the Biathle/Triathle World Championships in Egypt at the weekend.

