Springbok wing Aphiwe Dyantyi’s star continues to rise.

The Lions speedster has been nominated as one of three candidates for World Rugby’s Breakthrough Player of the Year Award for 2018.

Dyantyi‚ who spectacularly burst onto the scene in Super Rugby at the start of the season‚ was rewarded with selection into the Springbok squad, where he continued to grab the headlines with his elusive running.

His speed‚ anticipation and killer side-step have rapidly turned him into a crowd favourite.

He now has a shot at joining previous recipients of the award, New Zealand’s Rugby World Cup 2015 winner Nehe Milner-Skudder‚ England forward Maro Itoje and All Blacks winger Rieko Ioane.

The other nominees for this prestigious award‚ now in its fourth year‚ are Ireland winger Jordan Larmour and New Zealand prop Karl Tu’inukuafe.

Dyantyi celebrated with a try on debut for the Springboks against England in June and hasn’t looked back‚ starting in nine of South Africa’s tests in 2018.

He has scored six tries‚ including braces against Argentina and in the win over world champions New Zealand in Wellington.

The winner will be revealed at the World Rugby Awards‚ at the Salle des Etoiles in Monte Carlo, on November 25.