Battle lines drawn for Soweto Derby

Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs are looking for a huge boost before the build-up to the Christmas break when they lock horns in an Absa Premiership Soweto Derby showdown at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on Saturday at 3.30pm.

Both teams are eager to end their trophy drought and a victory for either would be a huge confidence booster.

Pirates occupy second spot on the log standings with 16 points from 10 matches.

Chiefs sit three points off top spot, and victory this weekend will move them above their fiercest rivals.

Pirates head into the match on a six-game unbeaten streak in the league, though their 1-1 stalemate away to AmaZulu on October 6 means they have drawn three of their last four league matches.

The Buccaneers have picked up just six points from five home matches this season, with their last result as hosts a goalless draw with Golden Arrows early in October.